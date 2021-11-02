California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

