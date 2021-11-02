California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,154 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

