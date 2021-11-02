California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. Its investments in infrastructure along with strategic acquisitions will help it provide customers with efficient water and wastewater services. New rates coming into effect will constantly drive its earnings. Also, the utility is benefiting from consistent customer wins. The company has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Also, it continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, changes in any of the existing environment-related laws could shoot up its operational costs. Besides, fluctuating weather conditions and the risk of water contamination are woes. The majority of its operations are California-based, thereby increasing its heavy dependence on a single state.”

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

