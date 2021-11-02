California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. 943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

