Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.