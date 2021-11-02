Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.80

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 1478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

