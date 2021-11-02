Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.06

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Cameco has decreased its dividend by 80.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cameco has a payout ratio of -33.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cameco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

