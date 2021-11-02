Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.