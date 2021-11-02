Canaccord Genuity Cuts The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Price Target to C$0.20

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TGODF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 756,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 354.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

