Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $60.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

