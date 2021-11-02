Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,192,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 863.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $68,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

