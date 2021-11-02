Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Realty Income worth $73,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

O opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.