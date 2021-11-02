Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 23,872 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.61% of Albemarle worth $119,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

