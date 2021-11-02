Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,484 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $83,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

BIIB opened at $272.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

