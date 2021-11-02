Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 67,385 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $78,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,145,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

