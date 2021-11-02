Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cano Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

