Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 430,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,894. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37. Canon has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.