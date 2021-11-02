Capital International Sarl Acquires 1,393 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

