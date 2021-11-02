Capital International Sarl Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of BA opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.38 and its 200 day moving average is $228.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.