Capital International Sarl Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bunge were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.58. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $94.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

