Capital International Sarl Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

