Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

