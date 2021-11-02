Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 in the last 90 days. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,468. The stock has a market cap of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

