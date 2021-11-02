Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

