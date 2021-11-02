Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$241.00.

TSE CJT opened at C$186.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$199.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$187.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.98.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

