Carl Zeiss Meditec’s (CZMWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $207.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.