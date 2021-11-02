Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.10 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.