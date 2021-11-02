CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

