Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Issues Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carter Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Carter Bankshares worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

