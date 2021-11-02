Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Releases Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carter Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Carter Bankshares worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

