Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $137.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.25 and last traded at $139.68, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Separately, Citigroup raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

