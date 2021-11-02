CBDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $69,822.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $144,272.20 and $69,822.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.