CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report released on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

