CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

