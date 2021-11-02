CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 1,837,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

