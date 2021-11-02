Cellectis (CLLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLLS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 6,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,324. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

