Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,324. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.35.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.