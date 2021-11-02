Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,324. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

