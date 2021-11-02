Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ceragon Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.75. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

