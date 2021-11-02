CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

