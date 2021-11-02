Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Review

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Change Healthcare and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16% Clarivate -4.31% 4.45% 2.59%

This table compares Change Healthcare and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.16 -$112.21 million $1.20 17.88 Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.06 -$311.87 million $0.55 42.82

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.