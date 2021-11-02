Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,937,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $53,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.