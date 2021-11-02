Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,160 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $58,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,536,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.