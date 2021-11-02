Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,686 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $263.19 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $264.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

