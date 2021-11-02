Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Popular worth $52,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock worth $5,308,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

