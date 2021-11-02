Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $860.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $870.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $671.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $578.76 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $750.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

