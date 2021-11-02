Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CHGG traded down $30.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,591. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.76.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

