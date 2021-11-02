Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

NYSE CHGG opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

