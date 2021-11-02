Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $65.37. 1,360,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.