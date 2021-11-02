Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE CHWY traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 2,211,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,635. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,669.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $3,274,735. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

