China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CREG opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.87% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.